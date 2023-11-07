General Hospital Spoilers 7 November 2023: Will Anna land in trouble for shooting Valentin's daughter Charlotte?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect emotional reunions, major troubles, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 7, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Drew's freedom and family reunions

Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has a lot to be thankful for. Not only has he recovered from the beating he received and is out of the hospital, but he is also out of the Pentonville prison. He no longer has to go back to the place and the credit for it all goes to his friends, family, and loved ones. Now that his life is back to normal, he has a lot of people to reunite with and the chain starts with his girlfriend Carly, played by Laura Wright.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Esme leave the Collins house due to her growing feelings for Spencer?

She was the one who was determined to ensure Drew was released. He has a lot to thank her for including her emotional support and relentless effort to get him freedom. Next on the list are Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and Scout, played by Cosette Abinante. The former meets Drew and is happy to see her former husband free and recovered. He then sees his daughter Scout and a touching reunion follows. What will it mean for their equation?

Anna's in trouble again

On the other hand, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been the target of multiple attacks but has been unaware that Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, was behind them. Now that she shot her on Halloween, she became aware of the same. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, showed up to help his friend through this situation but will this end in disaster? Especially since Charlotte is the daughter of Anna's boyfriend Valentin.

What will Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, have to say about Charlotte breaking into Anna's home? Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has been going through a complicated phase and his family has been giving him wise words. When he receives more advice, is it about his recovery or his decision about The Savoy? When Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, and Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, have an ethical issue, is it about Drew's case?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis be able to fix things between her daughters Kristina and Molly?