General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned expose that it was Nina who tipped the SEC off?

Carly, played by Laura Wright, has been reeling from the revelations her children Michael and Josslyn dropped. She was aware that they were not exactly happy with Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, after he divorced Carly, but she had no they had so much animosity against him that they wanted him to go to prison. Having finally made up her mind, she contacts her son Michael, played by Chad Duell, and has a private conversation with him.

Carly asks Michael to drop his plan of bringing Sonny down. She tells her son that she is not willing to let Sonny go to jail just so she could save herself from the SEC mess. To make him understand her perspective, Carly asks Michael he if trusts Sonny enough to put the life of someone he loves in his hands. On the other hand, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is not open to anything Carly has to say even remotely in Sonny's favour.

She is afraid that without Sonny being put in jail, her boyfriend Dex, played by Evan Hofer, will never be free. Josslyn has asked Dex to just quit working for Sonny but he has refused. What does this mean for Josslyn and Dex's relationship? Will this issue tear them apart or will they be able to come back stronger? Meanwhile, Ned, played by Wally Kurth, was left shocked when he heard Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, talking about how she was the one who tipped off the SEC.

Everyone including Carly and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, believed it was Ned who contacted the organization despite him saying otherwise. Now, Ned confronts Nina leaving her speechless. Will she admit the truth, defend herself, or deny everything? What will Ned do with the information? Will he tell everyone about Nina so the false accusations against him stop? On the other hand, Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, accuses Drew of wrongdoing.

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is in a lot of trouble all thanks to Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, who has dragged her into a mess even from his grave. Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is desperately trying to find her but has been unsuccessful. Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, wants to help Anna and even though she is grateful for the support she is receiving, she is annoyed by her past causing problems for her even today.

