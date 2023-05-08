General Hospital Spoilers: Did Spencer die in the explosion at The Haunted Star?

General Hospital Spoilers, 8 May 2023: From Spencer's potential death to Willow-Michael's conversation, here's what you can expect

General Hospital 8 May 2023 spoilers highlights
Did Spencer not make it out of the explosion on The Haunted Star? (Twitter)

Key Highlight

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect dying wishes, contemplation, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 8, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Laura, played by Genie Francis, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, are left horrified when they see The Haunted Star go up in flames while Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, was on board. The WSB initiated its drone strike at Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, unaware that he was on board. Did Spencer die in the explosion on the boat?

Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is brought back to life using the antidote created by Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, while Trina and Laura are in absolute disbelief thinking of Spencer's potential death. When a body is recovered from the wreckage, the two brace themselves to hear the heartbreaking news that it might be Spencer's.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is elated that she might finally be receiving the bone marrow from Aunt Liesl but that is not stopping her from making her family members reconcile. She made Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, promise that she'll make peace with Carly, played by Laura Wright, whether she lives or dies without the surgery. Next on her agenda, is an angry Michael, played by Chad Duell.

Willow has a conversation with her husband and tries to make him see things from her perspective. Will Michael decide to not turn Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, in? Dex, played by Evan Hofer, and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, have another conversation about Sonny. With the Carly and Willow drama, she wonders if this is the right time to turn him in. Dex is thinking the same thing, but he spent the last year of his life contributing to this plan and that must be something he is not willing to let go to waste.

Carly doesn't really have any guilt for what she did. She only wants to ask Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, how much the SEC knows about her dealings. Lastly, Sonny has a talk with Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy, and asks her to help Carly no matter what it takes. Is it the conversation she had with Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, that got to her?

FAQs

Which network does General Hospital air on?
General Hospital airs on ABC.
When did General Hospital premiere?
General Hospital premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963.
Where can I stream General Hospital?
General Hospital episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
