General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy hand over Deception to Brook Lynn while still keeping the power position?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking news, big decisions, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 8, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

Ava, played by Maura West, prefers to stay one step ahead and well aware of everything that is happening around or related to her. This is exactly why she is frustrated and beyond worried about the whole Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, situation. Now that she knows her former husband is still alive, she is afraid of what might happen when the issue unravels even further. But she is yet to find out about the involvement of Austin, played by Roger Howarth.

He is a lot more a part of the supposed death of Nikolas than she realizes. When Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, shares some shocking information with Ava, what could it be about? Is it related to Austin in some way? Or is it related to some other betrayal? How will she react to the news and what will her next steps be? Austin also has a lot on his plate as he deals with Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, and Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey.

When Austin acts cagey, what could it be about? Is it related to Ava and the Nikolas situation or is it some other mess he is additionally involved in? How will he overcome all of these troubles? Michael, played by Chad Duell, is busy using the SEC information against Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, to blackmail her. He is not happy about his wife Willow getting closer to Nina, who happens to be her estranged mother. But there's a happy news.

Drew is finally out of Pentonville which means Michael's mother Carly is overjoyed. This makes him happy in return so at least that is a silver lining for him to look forward to. Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, is finally starting a new life and has decided not to leave Port Charles to do the same. When she decides to fix her relationships for her fresh start, who will be on the list after she visits Cody? Will she meet her coworkers at Deception?

When Tracy makes an announcement, what could it be about? Has she decided to pass on the cosmetics business to her granddaughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, while keeping her power position? Will she make herself the president of the board just like Brook Lynn and Chase, played by Josh Swickard, thought was potentially possible?

