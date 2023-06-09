General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex accept Carly and Michael's offer to become a double agent?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect accusations, warning, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 9, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

The troubles surrounding Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, do not seem to end. With Ned, Wally Kurth, slipping and hitting his head while he was on his way to expose that Nina is the SEC snitch, her problems surely are unending. She is talking to Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, when they find out about Ned being hospitalized. Will Nina be able to get out of this mess? Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, accuses Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, of pushing her son in the pool even though it was the latter who saved Ned's life.

Chase, played by Josh Swickard, is shocked by Tracy's accusation against Drew, and Finn, played by Michael Easton, doesn't seem to believe the story she is trying to sell. Meanwhile, TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, checks up on Ned while Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, and Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, appear terrified. Will Ned be alright? Is his condition more critical than it should be? Or will he recover soon enough?

On the other hand, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, revealed that he intends to keep working for Sonny because he has no other career options. Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, ask him to keep an eye on him for them instead of attempting to bring him down. Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, cannot believe that her boyfriend is even considering the thought of being a double agent again. Being on Sonny and Michael's payroll at the same time is not something she wants to see Dex get involved in.

Dex might not be the only potential double agent Sonny has to worry about. Ava, played by Maura West, needs to gather information for the anonymous mystery boss of Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey. But she isn't entirely sure about what to do. Austin, played by Roger Howarth, reminds Ava that she has no other choice. If she doesn't listen to them, they'll both get killed. Will Ava give in and become the spy they want her to be or will she figure out another way to get out of this mess?

