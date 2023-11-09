General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy's new business offer cause friction between Brook Lynn and Lois?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect moving out, motherly warnings, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 9, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Esme's decision to move out with Ace

Esme, played by Avery Pohl, recently made a big decision. She told Laura, played by Genie Francis, that she wanted to move out of her place, aka the Collins house. The reason behind Esme's decision to leave the place with her baby boy Ace was Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Her growing feelings for her former boyfriend were making things hard for her especially when he is in a relationship with Trina, played by Tabyana Ali.

When Esme told Laura, she knew Spencer wouldn't react well to this news. As expected, he felt betrayed upon finding out because he loves Ace and he doesn't want to be away from his brother. What he doesn't know yet is that his grandmother Laura offered to pay for Esme’s rent. How will he react to the news? How will Esme and Ace's absence from the Collins house affect things? What will it mean for Spencer's relationship with Trina?

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, accidentally shot Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, as she tried to break into her house. She is feeling overwhelmed with guilt but is unaware that her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, knows more about his daughter's breaking in than he is letting on. Especially since this isn't the first time Charlotte tried to target Anna. When she does find out, how will she react? How will Valentin respond?

Lois and Brook Lynn's chat

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, has something to brief Anna and Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, about. Does he have some new details about Charlotte's attempt to break into Anna's place? Lastly, Lois, played by Rena Sofer, gives her daughter Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, a warning. What could it be about? Is it related to Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, and her plans to give Brook Lynn the cosmetics company?

