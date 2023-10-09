General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's SEC truth ruin her marriage with Sonny and improving relationship with Willow?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect surprises, decisions, emotions, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 9, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

After going through a hard phase, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is currently enjoying her time planning her wedding. Her excitement is palpable as she looks forward to finally getting to marry Sonny, played by Maurice Benard. Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, had big plans for the occasion but the couple is having a destination wedding on Sonny's private island with only their closest family and friends invited to celebrate the game with them.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow be able to convince Michael to attend Sonny and Nina's wedding?

Sonny's daughter Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, and his son Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, will be attending their very special day, but much to Nina's surprise, Sonny's other son Michael, played by Chad Duell, and her own daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, will also be attending. She did not expect this to happen but Nina is overjoyed that her estranged daughter is taking this big step for her happiness and life choices.

She has wanted Willow's support for so long and it's finally happening. But will Nina's SEC truth ruin all her happiness? When will Sonny and Willow find out that Nina snitched on Carly and Drew? How will this change things for her? Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, is about to suffer a setback, but what could it be about? Will it be about his health or plans to go against Sonny? Meanwhile, Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, is still reeling from the truth.

She is trying to absorb what happened to her company Deception all thanks to Tracy, played by Jane Elliot. When Lucy makes a big decision, what could it be about? Is she letting her guard down and accepting Tracy's share offer? Meanwhile, the latter is causing more trouble elsewhere. Tarcy revealed about the ALS Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, is going through to his son Chase, played by Josh Swickard, much to his surprise.

She was shocked to know the former had not informed his younger son about his health diagnosis. Now Gregory's elder son Finn, played by Michael Easton, is busy trying to clean the mess up. Chase is emotionally vulnerable now that he knows the truth about his father's life at risk. When he opens up about how he feels, is it Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, who lends him a shoulder to cry on is he confiding in somebody else?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Gregory answer Chase's questions after Tracy's words made him suspicious?