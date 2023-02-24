General Hospital Spoilers: What will Dante and Jordan do next?

Here are the General Hospital spoilers for the next episode along with explanation of the previous episode.

General Hospital is one of the longest running American soap opera with about fifteen thousand episodes. This show first premiered in April 1963 and is also listed in the Guinness World Record. General Hospital was first set in the hospital in the unnamed fictional city which was later named as Port Charles. This General Hospital show experiences the life changing events of lovers, enemies, friends, and families in the city of Port Charles.

What happened on General Hospital Episode February 23 2023

In this episode, Joss seems to have mixed emotions when she wakes up in bed with Dex. Dex and Joss confess their strong feelings towards one another and kisses. Later, Joss overhears Dex conversation about Pikeman shipment and warns him that working with Sonny will not do him any good.

Heather cries at the time of interrogation as says that she did nothing wrong as Ryan was frightening her. Sasha praises Heather’s act but says that she will not stand any chance against her widow testimony. Sasha further warns Heather that she will do everything so that Heather is found in guilty. When left alone with Dante, Heather says that she is ready to confess.

Dante leads an interrogation as Sasha reveals that Heather plans on getting away with the hook killings but she won’t let her exploit the system and get away easily with murder. Sasha says that she will take down Heather this time be becoming the witness of prosecution.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

General Hospital recap for February 24 shows Esme looking worried and shocked as Heather shows up in her hospital room. Dex tries to explain Joss that if he doesn’t work on bringing Sonny down then he has to leave Port Charles forever. Jordan questions Heather whether she attacked Nikolas and Scott says to Robert that he can make their life easier.