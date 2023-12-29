General Hospital Spoilers: Lois goes on a quest to unveil truth during New Year's party amid Cyrus threatening Nina

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Olivia and Lois attend a New Year's Eve party at The Savoy, but Lois struggles with the news that Ned wasn't the one who exposed Carly and Drew's insider trading. Olivia urges Lois to let go of the search for the snitch, but Lois may persist in finding out the truth, possibly eavesdropping on an argument between Ned and Carly.

General Hospital spoilers and highlights

Carly confronts Ned about the betrayal, and although Ned nearly reveals the involvement of Nina, he might shift blame onto Drew for taking a risky plea deal. Michael witnesses the heated exchange and may intervene before Ned says too much. Lois could overhear this argument and put the pieces together about Nina's actions.

Meanwhile, Cyrus finds Nina and admits he knows about her secret. He suggests she confess to Sonny or face the consequences. Nina realizes she must tell Sonny the truth, but Cyrus might threaten to do it himself if she doesn't act quickly.

In another storyline, Carly receives a surprise when Drew returns early from his Australia trip, hinting at a New Year's kiss. Alexis faces a challenge when she chickens out of skydiving with Gregory. Spencer discusses Trina's acceptance to study in Paris, tempting her to consider it. At Pentonville, Esme visits Heather, who has regained her memory, setting the stage for dangerous advice from Heather.

General Hospital recap

In yesterday's General Hospital recap, Brook Lynn, Tracy, Maxie, and Sasha are back at Home & Heart channel for the latest Deception shoot, which has a western theme. Sasha apologizes for being late due to losing track of time with Cody. Maxie wonders if something has changed between Sasha and Cody. Cody walks in, catching everyone's attention. Backstage, Scott and Lucy arrive, planning to convince Tracy of a falling out between them for financial gain.

Lucy instructs Scott to defend her during a planned argument with Tracy. As they walk on set, Lucy berates Scott for his outfit, and Tracy intervenes. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is preoccupied as she receives news that Chase called about Gregory being in the hospital with dehydration. Tracy is impressed when she sees Brook Lynn taking charge on set.

Maxie checks in on Sasha, who assures her of maintaining professionalism with Cody despite her feelings. Felicia spies on Cody, stealing some of his hair for unknown reasons. On set, Lucy and Tracy argue over Cody's cowboy hat, leading to Scott quitting. Cody suggests starting with the hat on and then taking it off, which Lucy and Tracy agree to try. Scott returns to apologize to Tracy for a previous comment about Luke, acknowledging Lucy was right about the hat. Tracy thanks him, and he leaves.

