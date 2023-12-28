General Hospital Spoilers: What's brewing in Port Charles? Exploring Felicia's quest, Lucy-Scott's plot, more

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital (GH), Maxie questions Sasha about her relationship with Cody, and Sasha reassures her they're just friends. Felicia remains determined to prove Cody is Mac's son, while Lucy and Scott scheme together, with Lucy pushing Scott to marry Tracy Quartermaine for financial gain. Tracy becomes suspicious of Scott's behavior, and Lucy makes it clear their plan is just beginning.

General Hospital Spoilers and Highlights

Elizabeth helps Finn prepare for his deposition and comes up with a strategy for the lawsuit drama. Meanwhile, TJ surprises Kristina with a warning, expressing concern for Molly and urging Kristina not to add more heartache for her. Alexis updates Sonny on her fears regarding the surrogacy and egg donor situation, but Sonny has his own worries and suggests Kristina and Molly figure things out on their own.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Olivia has a slipup that could lead to awkwardness with Lois. Tracy believes it's time for Olivia and Lois to resolve their issues, and Olivia asks if she betrayed Lois by marrying Ned. Lois honestly responds, acknowledging the true love Olivia and Ned share. GH spoilers hint at Olivia and Lois clearing the air in the upcoming episode.

General Hospital recap

In yesterday's General Hospital recap, Molly and Kristina visit Alexis, who shares concerns about the surrogacy agreement not being legally backed. Kristina suggests a legal contract, but Alexis believes no contract can make the baby legally Molly's. Molly trusts their sisterly bond over legal protections, and Kristina reassures they won't forget their connection. Alexis, proud of their unity, promises not to interfere and expresses love for them.

At their apartment, Chase plans wedding venues, and Brook Lynn, aware of Gregory's Christmas wish, suggests moving their wedding timetable up. Chase, wanting a special wedding, assures they'll decide together. Brook Lynn considers calling out of work to help Gregory, but Chase insists she goes to work.

At Deception, Tracy pressures Lucy about Sasha's absence, leading to bickering. Maxie orders a five-minute silence, but it fails. Lucy insults Tracy, and Brook Lynn defends her grandmother, asserting Tracy's love for Luke. Lucy leaves, and Tracy questions Brook Lynn's tardiness, advising her to act like a leader. Brook Lynn promises to take the responsibility seriously.

At the hospital, Finn discovers Gregory's aggressive fluid replacement and questions Gregory's claim of hot yoga. The doctor examines Gregory as Finn steps out, sensing something may be amiss.

