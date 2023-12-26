General Hospital Spoilers: Who poses a threat to Ava at Wyndemere, and what confessions await Nina?

In the latest General Hospital episode, Ava discovers a break-in at Wyndemere, fearing Nikolas might harm her. Sonny assures her of protection, mindful of Ava's daughter Avery. Despite the unsettling notes and photos Ava receives, she decides to confront the intruder, armed with a gun. Dante, learning about the break-in, joins Ava in the search for the intruder, followed by Laura and Sonny.

Meanwhile, Esme, seeking to recover memories, succeeds and is emotional when looking at her phone. She might be recording something or viewing a picture with Spencer and Ace. Concerned about Spencer's focus on Trina, Esme worries about potential repercussions.

Trina and Spencer discuss Esme's seemingly genuine generosity in giving up her Christmas Eve with Ace. Despite initial suspicions, Spencer considers Esme's sincerity. Trina remains cautious about Esme but wants to focus on enjoying her holiday with Spencer. Esme, stirring drama at Wyndemere, leaves before getting caught.

Carly continues her Christmas Eve celebration at GH, where Nina proceeds with her confession, unknowingly revealing her guilt to Cyrus in the confessional. Cyrus encourages Nina to unburden herself, exploiting the situation. Later, Cyrus acts concerned for a friend, earning praise from Father Molina. As Cyrus continues to make waves in Port Charles, the repercussions of Nina's confession unfold.

At Alexis' apartment, Kristina proposes a significant offer to Molly and TJ: she suggests being both the surrogate and egg donor for their child. Stressing the immediate fulfillment of their desire, a biological connection, and the transmission of Davis genes, Kristina encourages them to consider her proposal. However, Molly hesitates, recognizing the potential complications this decision could introduce to their lives. Meanwhile, Alexis prepares for a skydiving adventure as a personal challenge and to prove herself to her family.

At the hospital, Finn practices reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas," reflecting on the possibility that this could be his father's last Christmas. Despite the somber reflection, Finn resolves not to let it overshadow the joy present in the moment. The scene unfolds with the arrival of Violet, Gregory, Chase, and Brook Lynn, along with Leo. Violet humorously reminds Chase and Brook Lynn about setting a wedding date, while Gregory takes a private moment with Brook Lynn.

Gregory shares his Christmas wish with Brook Lynn, expressing a desire for her and Chase to expedite their wedding plans so he can witness Chase marrying the love of his life. The touching interaction showcases the emotional complexity and familial bonds at play during this holiday season.

Outside the hospital, Jordan encounters Cyrus, who attempts to seek forgiveness. However, Jordan remains steadfast, recalling his past actions, including the kidnapping of TJ, and emphasizing her commitment to ensuring he faces consequences for his actions.

Meanwhile, Laura and Kevin prepare for Christmas Eve at home. Spencer's concern about Esme's odd behavior arises when she drops off Ace. Spencer notes her unusual desire for alone time on Christmas Eve, leaving both characters in suspense and setting the stage for potential developments in the storyline.

