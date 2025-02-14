General Hospital Spoilers: Will Alexis Take Justice Into Her Own Hands Against Cyrus?

In Friday’s episode of General Hospital, February 14, tensions will rise as Sasha Gilmore Corbin battles guilt, Jason Morgan receives unexpected legal aid, and Sonny Corinthos issues a serious warning to Ava Jerome. With high stakes and shocking decisions ahead, will Alexis Davis take matters into her own hands against Cyrus Renault?

Brook Lynn Quartermaine will vent her frustrations to Maxie Jones, feeling like she’s always siding with Lulu Spencer. Meanwhile, Lulu shows up at Charlie’s Pub, hoping for a warm reception as she reconnects with Kristina Corinthos-Davis. Elsewhere, Molly Lansing-Davis remains trapped on the hospital roof with Cody Bell, wrestling with the moral weight of misusing her DA office position to retrieve sensitive documents.

Over at the PCPD, Jason faces legal trouble after threatening Cyrus Renault in public. While Diane Miller is usually his go-to attorney, Alexis Davis steps in this time, seizing the opportunity to urge Jason to be cautious—especially for Danny Morgan’s sake. However, Alexis’s thirst for justice runs deep, and she makes a chilling statement: she wants her face to be the last one Cyrus ever sees. The question remains—will she act on her dark impulse, or will she hold back?

Meanwhile, Sonny offers Ava a custody arrangement that could settle their battle without a courtroom fight. Ric Lansing warns her against taking the deal, but Sonny remains confident that if they go to trial, he’ll win. Ava is left with a tough decision, and Kristina’s fury over the arrangement may only add to the chaos.

At GH, Sasha struggles with overwhelming guilt, fearing she caused Elaine Smith’s accident by letting Mavis the dog off the leash. While she only intended to steal Elaine’s PI notebook, the unintended consequences weigh on her. Holding Mavis, Sasha anxiously awaits news from the doctors, hoping Elaine pulls through.

With emotions running high and justice on the line, Alexis’s next move could change everything. Will she go through with her veiled threat against Cyrus, or will she find another way to protect those she loves? General Hospital spoilers tease an intense episode ahead, so stay tuned for all the drama in Port Charles.