General Hospital Spoilers: Will Anna's Confrontation Unravel Carly's Secrets?

The latest installment of General Hospital, airing on Monday, May 13, brings a myriad of conflicts and revelations to the forefront of Port Charles. Gregory Chase finds himself torn between duty and desire as he supports Alexis Davis's legal battle while lamenting a missed opportunity with Tracy Quartermaine.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore grapples with doubts surrounding her career choice, seeking solace and reassurance from an unexpected source in the form of her ex, Michael Corinthos. As Trina Robinson navigates through grief with the help of Stella Henry's well-intentioned distractions, Jordan Ashford prepares to deliver unsettling news regarding Heather Webber's legal entanglements.

Despite Trina's resilience, Jordan's impending announcement threatens to disrupt her fragile peace, while Drew Cain's proposal for Nina Reeves sets the stage for unexpected alliances and heartfelt moments. As Willow Corinthos stumbles upon a meeting between Nina and Drew, she finds herself drawn into their orbit, sparking emotional revelations and a potential shift in their relationship dynamics.

Meanwhile, Anna's confrontation with Carly sends shockwaves through Port Charles, as accusations fly and long-held secrets teeter on the brink of exposure. With tensions mounting and alliances tested, the residents of Port Charles brace themselves for the fallout of Anna and Carly's clash.

As the drama unfolds and hidden truths come to light, the landscape of Port Charles is poised for upheaval. Will Anna's confrontation with Carly be the catalyst for long-awaited revelations, or will it deepen the rifts already present in the fabric of the community? With relationships hanging in the balance and futures uncertain, the stage is set for a riveting chapter in the ongoing saga of General Hospital.

