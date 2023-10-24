General Hospital Spoilers: Will Austin stand up to Cyrus's dominance?

General Hospital characters are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and power struggles in the upcoming episode. Brook Lynn Quartermaine aims to maintain the upper hand, while others find themselves on the verge of explosive revelations and confrontations. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 24, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Brook Lynn Quartermaine, played by Amanda Setton, takes center stage as she attempts to silence Lois Cerullo, portrayed by Rena Sofer. In a private moment, Brook Lynn warns Lois about the implications of Tracy Quartermaine's offer. Tensions escalate as Lois and Brook Lynn continue to scheme against Tracy, while avoiding tipping her off. Brook Lynn's focus on keeping key players in the dark, including Lucy Coe and Maxie Jones, prompts her to urge Lois to remain tight-lipped about the Deception offer.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Felicia be able to advice Maxie for the better after Brook Lynn's shocking betrayal?

Elsewhere, Portia Robinson, portrayed by Brook Kerr, grapples with the unsettling encounter she had with Cyrus Renault at GH. Curtis Ashford, played by Donnell Turner, becomes aware of Portia's unease and pushes her to share the details of her troubling interaction with Cyrus. As Portia hesitates to divulge the information, Curtis remains determined to uncover the truth.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer confronting Esme lead to issues in the co-parenting process they planned for Ace?

In the Metro Court, Laura Collins approaches Scott Baldwin, demanding an urgent conversation as she takes issue with his involvement in Cyrus's schemes. Meanwhile, Martin Grey warns Michael Corinthos about the consequences of exposing Nina Corinthos's secret, planting the seeds of doubt in Michael's mind. Nina herself finds her world on the brink of upheaval, and Austin Gatlin-Holt, portrayed by Roger Howarth, takes a dangerous gamble by confronting Cyrus in a medical closet. As Cyrus asserts his dominance, Austin must navigate the perilous waters of this power dynamic. It's a high-stakes episode filled with suspense and turmoil as General Hospital's storylines continue to evolve.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: How will Selina react when Sonny confronts her about shady dealings and the Gladys mess?