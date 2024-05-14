General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Seize Control of Sonny's Mob Empire?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, Gregory Chase provides guidance to Alexis Davis as she fights to reclaim her legal career, while Ava Jerome faces scrutiny over her intentions regarding Sonny Corinthos' mob organization. Meanwhile, Nina Reeves contemplates revenge against Ava for sabotaging her chance at a reunion with Sonny.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Gregory's attempt to mend fences with Hamilton Finn prompts discussions with Alexis about forgiveness and redemption. Meanwhile, Ava finds herself under interrogation by John "Jagger" Cates, who suspects her hidden motives regarding Sonny's empire. Nina's visit to Ava hints at simmering resentment over Ava's betrayal, even as Nina feigns gratitude for Ava's interference.

Drew Cain's meeting with Jordan Ashford presents an opportunity for collaboration, potentially deepening their connection. Anna Devane sees an opportunity in Carly Spencer's mistake and strategizes with Jason Morgan to advance the Pikeman investigation. Anna's dinner with Valentin Cassadine becomes a subtle game of cat and mouse as they exchange information while concealing their own secrets. Danny Morgan's request leads Jason to make unexpected gestures towards several Port Charles residents, setting the stage for surprising developments.

As tensions escalate and schemes unfold, viewers can expect an eventful episode of General Hospital. With Ava's motives under scrutiny, Nina's thirst for revenge, and Anna's strategic maneuvering, the stage is set for a dramatic turn of events. Stay tuned as secrets unravel and alliances shift in Port Charles.

