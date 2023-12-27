General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn's hastened wedding bring joy or chaos?

On Wednesday's episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quartermaine talks to Harrison Chase about her wedding plans. She reveals that the wedding needs to happen sooner than expected, influenced by her conversation with Chase's father, Gregory Chase. Gregory's declining health becomes a concern for Chase, and Hamilton Finn shares similar worries as Gregory experiences an incident that lands him in the hospital.

Felicia Scorpio seeks Robert Scorpio's help with a problem related to Cody Bell and suspicions about DNA test results. Despite Cody's recent positive actions toward Sasha Gilmore, Robert may resist helping Felicia due to his distrust of Cody.

Sasha goes on an emergency mission to warn Cody about Felicia being onto him. With Felicia suspecting that Cody lied about his paternity, Sasha urges him to confess before facing the consequences of his deceit.

Alexis Davis, Molly Lansing-Davis, and Kristina Corinthos-Davis discuss the legal details of surrogacy, with Kristina set to be the egg donor. While Molly and Kristina think they understand the situation, Alexis warns them about potential family complications.

Lucy Coe stirs up the drama by criticizing Tracy Quartermaine's deception management. She downplays Luke Spencer's love for Tracy, suggesting he loved his ex-girlfriends more. Lucy then proposes a wild plan to Scott Baldwin, asking him to seduce Tracy to gain an advantage.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, at the church, Nina goes into a small room called a confessional to talk to someone like a priest. She admits she's never done this before and hopes it's okay. The person in the confessional is Cyrus, not a real priest. He tells Nina that God is eager to help everyone, so she should open her heart and tell God everything. Nina confesses she did something mean to hurt people, like reporting a crime that sent a man to prison.

She also let an innocent man take the blame for what she did. She cries and says she'd do anything to fix it, but it's too late. Cyrus suggests she confess to the people she hurt, but Nina is scared because she might lose everything. Cyrus tells her that keeping this secret will make her feel bad, and the truth will make her feel better. He encourages her to be strong and fix her mistakes because God is always with her.

Later, the real priest asks Cyrus if he saw a woman in the confessional, but Cyrus lies and says he only saw her leave. Cyrus asks the priest for advice on helping a friend who is lost. The priest thinks Cyrus is asking for himself, but Cyrus clarifies that it's for a friend. The priest says his friend is lucky to have Cyrus and that confessing is good for the soul. After the priest leaves, Cyrus talks to a statue of Mary and says that if Nina doesn't do what's best for her soul, he'll have to do it for her.

At Wyndemere, Ava arrives to find the mansion dark and covered in sheets. She gets a call about an alarm and realizes there might be an intruder. She pulls out a gun, and Dante shows up, asking what she's doing with a gun. Ava says she was defending herself or maybe looking for someone to shoot.

