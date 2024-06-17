General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly and Nina’s Feud Escalate Over Drew?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital on Monday, June 17, promises high tension and unexpected twists. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) aims to cheer up Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), while Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) sparks controversy by assisting Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) in securing an invitation to Willow Corinthos' (Katelyn MacMullen) birthday party, much to Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) dismay.

Portia notices Elizabeth is down and hints at something uplifting, leading them both to attend Willow’s birthday celebration. Meanwhile, Drew negotiates with Nina, promising to help her secure an invite if she complies with his conditions. Drew persuades Willow to include Nina, Willow’s birth mother, at the party, fostering an opportunity for them to bond and ease the tension between them.

Carly, upon learning of Drew’s actions, is bewildered and irate. She confronts Drew, unable to grasp why he would support Nina. Drew defends his actions, arguing that it's beneficial for Willow to reconcile with Nina. This newfound camaraderie between Drew and Nina leaves Carly suspicious, pondering if there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

During the party, Drew makes a significant announcement, potentially declaring his congressional candidacy. Nina, grateful for the chance to attend the celebration, shares her joy with Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), marking the event as a win in her effort to mend ties with Willow.

Elsewhere, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) is optimistic about Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) moving into the apartment above the Quartermaine garage. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), in a heartfelt conversation with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), reflects on the cherished memories of his late father, Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison). This prompts Cody to reconsider revealing his true parentage to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

At Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) place, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) attempts to steer him towards sobriety, only to be met with anger. Finn, consumed by grief, insists on handling his loss on his own terms, foreshadowing further turmoil and self-destruction.

As the drama unfolds, Carly’s reaction to Drew’s alliance with Nina adds fuel to the ongoing feud. Will Drew’s intentions bring harmony or further discord? Stay tuned to General Hospital for the latest developments and emotional upheavals in Port Charles.

