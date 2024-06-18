General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Blow Up at Sam Over Jason’s Baby Drama?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Tuesday, June 18, tensions escalate as Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) confronts Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) over past issues involving Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) questions Cody Bell's (Josh Kelly) hesitation to build a relationship with his father, Mac Scorpio (John J. York). Additionally, intrigue surrounds Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) as they navigate their complex relationship.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Sasha Gilmore Corbin is puzzled by Cody Bell's reluctance to reveal the truth to Mac Scorpio and foster a genuine father-son relationship. Despite Sasha's encouragement, Cody remains burdened by doubts and concerns, preventing him from taking the crucial step forward.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane accepts a dinner invitation from Valentin Cassadine but harbors ulterior motives. While Valentin attempts to charm Anna, she is determined to uncover evidence linking him to Pikeman. As the evening progresses, Anna’s undercover mission adds tension to their interactions.

Scott Baldwin and Lucy Coe engage in secretive scheming, with Scott discovering something potentially advantageous for their latest project. Their collaboration hints at new machinations in the making.

At the coffee warehouse, John “Jagger” Cates arrives with significant news, suggesting that Jason Morgan might be free. However, there's a twist: John believes Anna is running Pikeman and demands Jason’s assistance in taking her down. Jason, aware that Valentin is the true culprit, suspects Anna is being framed and plans to warn her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer's confrontation with Sam McCall reaches a boiling point. Carly's frustration boils over as she revisits the past, particularly when Sam pressured Jason to have a child. In a heated exchange, Carly questions why Sam made such a big deal about having a baby with Jason, potentially spurred by concerns over Jason's parenting and the dangers posed to their son, Danny Morgan.

Amidst the tension, Sam seeks a favor from Carly, adding another layer to their strained relationship. Sam continues her investigation with Damian Spinelli’s help, uncovering crucial information about the FBI's leverage. This discovery leads to Sam visiting Carly with alarming updates later in the week.

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect intense confrontations and shocking revelations in Port Charles. Carly's explosive encounter with Sam and the unfolding schemes involving Anna and Valentin promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for all the gripping scenes and dramatic fallout on General Hospital.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events