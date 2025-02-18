General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Fall Deeper into Brennan’s Dangerous Web?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises high-stakes drama as Carly gets pulled closer to Brennan, Jason receives a final warning, and Lulu battles feelings of failure as a mother. Here’s what to expect in the upcoming episode.

Jack Brennan’s secrets continue to draw Carly Spencer in, especially after he surprises her with a Valentine’s Day bouquet. Carly enjoys knowing something about Brennan that no one else does, but she remains unaware of his most dangerous secret—one that could put Josslyn Jacks at risk.

Unbeknownst to Carly, Brennan appears to be recruiting Josslyn for the WSB, testing her in ways that could lead to real danger. Following an address Brennan provided, an armed Josslyn will soon head straight into a showdown with Cyrus Renault. It won’t be long before Carly and Brennan receive shocking updates on the chaos about to unfold.

Meanwhile, Chase playfully invites Brook Lynn to join him in the shower, but her lingering guilt over her firstborn’s adoption keeps her distracted. However, Chase makes a heartfelt gesture that may push Brook Lynn to finally reveal the truth.

At The Savoy, Portia Robinson tries to get Curtis Ashford to spill details about a potential Valentine’s Day surprise, while Trina Robinson prepares to reveal to Kai Taylor that her father owns the nightclub. Meanwhile, Maxie Jones’ matchmaking efforts for Lucas Jones could stir up unexpected jealousy for Brad Cooper.

Lulu confides in Dante Falconeri, expressing fears that she’s failing as a mother. Dante reassures her that they’re all doing their best in difficult circumstances, offering a much-needed pep talk.

Advertisement

Over at the PCPD, Anna Devane reluctantly releases Jason Morgan but warns him to stay away from Cyrus Renault. She urges him to let her take Cyrus down legally, but Jason may not be willing to comply.

With Carly unknowingly getting deeper into Brennan’s web, Josslyn heading toward danger, and Jason refusing to back down, General Hospital is gearing up for explosive twists. Plus, Tuesday’s episode will introduce Guy Wilson as the temporary recast for Lucky Spencer—just in time for him to land in the middle of a deadly confrontation with Cyrus.