General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Rescue Dex in the Nick of Time?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, February 13, viewers can expect high-stakes drama as Carly Spencer grapples with the consequences of Sonny Corinthos' relentless pursuit of the traitor. As secrets unravel and dangers escalate, Carly may find herself playing a pivotal role in Dex Heller's fate.

The episode unfolds with Ava Jerome connecting with Nina Corinthos to discuss the looming danger surrounding Avery Corinthos. Concerns heighten about Sonny's mission to eliminate the threat, leading to Dex Heller becoming a prime suspect. Sonny takes matters into his own hands, confronting Dex in the Pine Barrens and pressuring him to reveal the truth about his involvement with Michael Corinthos. As Dex faces the dilemma of protecting secrets, Carly learns of the impending danger and receives subtle hints from Brick about the resolution.

Amidst the chaos, Gregory Chase makes a life-altering decision, prompting Hamilton Finn to address his situation. Simultaneously, Elizabeth Baldwin receives shocking news from Laura Collins, possibly related to Nikolas Cassadine's arrest and potential prison time.

In another part of town, Molly Lansing-Davis discovers Kristina Corinthos-Davis's romantic involvement with Blaze but senses Kristina's reluctance to fully commit. Molly, aware of the surrogacy complications, offers guidance to Kristina, encouraging her not to let love slip away despite the challenges.

As the episode unfolds, the tension rises, and viewers are left on the edge of their seats, wondering if Carly can save Dex from the impending danger orchestrated by Sonny. The intricate web of relationships and secrets in Port Charles continues to unravel, promising an intense and emotionally charged episode of General Hospital. Don't miss the twists and turns as the characters navigate through love, loyalty, and the ever-present threats that shape their lives. Stay tuned for an episode filled with gripping revelations and unexpected alliances.

