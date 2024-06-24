General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Risk Everything for Jason?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital on June 24 promises intense drama and pivotal moments for key characters. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) faces a risky decision, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) enforces a strict ultimatum on Finn (Michael Easton), and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) lashes out, setting the stage for major confrontations.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Carly Spencer finds herself in a precarious situation as she navigates her interactions with John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Furious over John's manipulation involving Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Carly is determined to fix the mess, despite Damian Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) warnings against rash actions. Carly's risky move could lead to serious consequences, potentially jeopardizing both her and Jason.

Meanwhile, across town, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) shares an emotional moment with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow), expressing doubts about their decision to trust her sister with surrogacy. In another explosive encounter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis confronts Ava Jerome (Maura West), potentially uncovering a shocking truth about Natalia Ramirez's (Eva LaRue) views on her relationship with Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez).

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy Quartermaine takes a firm stance on Violet Finn’s (Jophielle Love) safety, insisting she stay away from her father, Finn, who is battling severe issues. Despite Violet's fears of her father's reaction, Tracy holds her ground, leading to a heated confrontation with Finn. Tracy’s ultimatum is clear: Finn must enter rehab if he wants any chance of regaining custody of Violet. With photographic evidence of Finn’s drunken state and a record of paramedics’ intervention, Tracy pushes Finn to accept the harsh reality and seek help.

As Finn grapples with his predicament, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) reaches out for legal advice, likely from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Chase are determined to navigate this crisis, seeking guidance on the best course of action to support Finn and protect Violet.

Monday's episode of General Hospital is set to deliver high-stakes drama and emotional confrontations as Carly risks it all for Jason, Tracy enforces tough love on Finn, and Kristina’s outburst leads to potential revelations. Stay tuned as the residents of Port Charles face their challenges head-on, with more twists and turns on the horizon.

