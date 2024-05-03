General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Separate Donna from Sonny and Ava?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Friday, May 3, Carly Spencer finds herself at odds with Sonny Corinthos and Ava Jerome over the care of Donna. Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis grapples with unwelcome meddling, and Drew Cain and Nina Reeves set out on a journey that could deepen their connection.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

As Carly voices her apprehensions about Donna's living arrangements, tensions rise between her, Sonny, and Ava. Carly worries that Sonny's recent behavior indicates he may not be in the right frame of mind to care for their daughter, prompting her to take a stand regarding Donna's custody. However, Sonny's resistance suggests a potential legal battle on the horizon. Amidst this turmoil, Carly begins to suspect that Sonny's medication regimen may not be as consistent as he claims, prompting her to consider investigating further.

Meanwhile, Kristina grows frustrated with TJ's overbearing behavior, particularly his attempts to keep her away from Sonny. As her stress mounts, concerns from both Alexis and Sam add to her emotional burden. Kristina's attachment to her unborn child only complicates matters further, raising additional worries for her loved ones.

Elsewhere, Dante Falconeri finds himself in a position of trust as Sonny confides in him about Dex Heller. While Dante grapples with this revelation, Drew and Nina set off on a road trip together, with Drew unveiling a new business proposal. However, the journey may serve as an opportunity for the pair to bond outside of their romantic entanglements, hinting at deeper emotional connections to come.

As tensions simmer and relationships are tested, General Hospital promises a gripping episode filled with revelations and potential upheavals. With Carly's determination to protect Donna, Kristina's struggles with interference, and Drew and Nina's evolving dynamic, viewers can expect twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for the unfolding drama and the repercussions it may have on Port Charles' residents.

