General Hospital Spoilers: Will Chase bow to pressure and propose?

In the latest General Hospital episode airing on Friday, December 1, Lois Cerullo takes up the task of pushing Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase into marriage. As tensions rise over Lois's meddling, Chase contemplates the idea of proposing to Brook Lynn. Meanwhile, Kristina consoles Molly after a heartfelt moment in the park, and Elizabeth Baldwin joins Hamilton Finn for dinner at the Port Charles Grill, where Finn worries about a malpractice suit.

Lois Cerullo's persistence in pressuring Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase to tie the knot takes center stage in the upcoming General Hospital episode. Brook Lynn finds herself taken aback as Lois suggests that if Chase is in love, he should consider putting a ring on it. Despite Lois's overstepping, the idea of marriage begins to take root in Chase's mind, raising the possibility of an imminent proposal.

As Kristina continues to console Molly, a strained conversation unfolds, with Molly grappling with the aftermath of a miscarriage and recent drama. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin and Hamilton Finn share a fancy dinner at the Port Charles Grill. However, Finn's concerns about a malpractice suit cast a shadow over the evening, prompting Liz's outrage at GH's plan to sacrifice Finn.

At Wyndemere, Ava Jerome summons Nina Corinthos, unveiling a shocking revelation. Ava discloses a "you're welcome" note and a photo of the late Austin Gatlin-Holt, leaving Nina horrified. Ava hesitates to involve the police, fearing it might implicate her in Austin's demise.

In another storyline, Carly Spencer expresses concern during an unexpected encounter outside Kelly's. Sonny Corinthos reacts to a proposition, presumably from Pikeman, while Dex Heller voices disagreement with Sonny's approach, claiming a mistake has been made. Nina clashes with Sonny, demanding vital information directly from him, setting the stage for a heated disagreement.

This episode of General Hospital is going to be filled with marriage pressures, emotional revelations, and escalating conflicts. As characters navigate relationship challenges and hidden secrets, the fallout from Lois's interference and Ava's revelation promises to shape the course of future events.

