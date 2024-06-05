General Hospital Spoilers: Will Chase Confront Finn's Drinking?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, June 5, tensions escalate as Chase discovers Finn's secret relapse and Blaze struggles with her latest recording session. Meanwhile, Kristina and Molly's candid conversation leads to hurt feelings and an explosive argument.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) corners Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) with questions that hit too close to home, stemming from what Blaze aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) revealed. Blaze confided in Molly about seeing Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) lose control during his confrontation with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), prompting Kristina to push for complete honesty. However, this truth-telling session brings pain and leads to a major argument between the sisters.

Blaze faces her own struggles during a recording session, partially due to her recent fight with Kristina. Frustrated, she vents to Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) about feeling disconnected from the lyrics she’s supposed to sing. Natalia might pressure Blaze to record a song she doesn't relate to, causing Blaze to stand her ground and refuse.

Elsewhere, Gregory Chase's (Gregory Harrison) memorial service takes place, with loved ones gathering to scatter his ashes and dedicate a bench in his honor. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) shares heartfelt words about his father, while Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) seeks reassurance that her grandpa is at peace. Amid shared memories and bonding, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) toast to Gregory’s life.

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) confides in Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) about his struggle with maintaining a facade of sobriety. Despite his efforts, Finn's facade crumbles when Chase catches him sneaking a drink, feeling betrayed by his brother’s relapse. Chase predicts trouble if Finn continues down this path, but feels powerless to intervene. Finn's downward spiral continues as he gets drunk and takes a woman named Barb (Devon Ogden) home before the week ends.

Advertisement

As Kristina and Molly confront their issues and Chase grapples with Finn's relapse, General Hospital delivers intense drama. Will Chase's discovery push Finn towards recovery, or will he spiral further? Will Blaze overcome her recording challenges? Tune in to see how these emotional storylines unfold.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events