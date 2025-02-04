General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody Accept Selina’s Dangerous Offer?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense confrontations, difficult choices, and unexpected revelations. Selina Wu has a tempting proposition for Cody Bell, while tensions rise within Deception and beyond.

Selina approaches Cody with a proposition that could entangle him even further in her dangerous world. Although Cody knows better than to trust Selina, she may present an offer too good to walk away from. Will he make the risky decision to accept?

Meanwhile, Lucy Coe plans to kick off a Deception meeting, but potential trouble looms with investor Jenz Sidwell on the scene. His presence could turn the meeting into a battleground, especially given his history in Port Charles.

Elizabeth Baldwin questions Lucky Spencer about whether he regrets sparing Sidwell’s life. If Jason Morgan had taken him out, they wouldn’t be dealing with the threat Sidwell now poses. Jordan Ashford, however, is determined to handle the situation herself and is ready to eliminate Sidwell before he can cause further chaos.

Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio gets involved in Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s personal matters, adding to Sasha’s growing frustration. As pressure mounts, Sasha reaches a breaking point—one that may lead her to lash out at Cody for spreading misinformation.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane warns Josslyn Jacks to stay out of an ongoing investigation, but Josslyn refuses to sit idly by. With the police failing to arrest Cyrus Renault, Josslyn takes matters into her own hands, determined to seek justice for Dex Heller and Sam McCall.

At the Quartermaine gatehouse, Drew Quartermaine reassures Willow Corinthos that nothing could keep him from seeing her. However, Carly Spencer interrupts their moment, bringing urgent messages from Michael Corinthos, who has finally emerged from his medically induced coma.

Meanwhile, big casting changes shake up General Hospital, as Chris McKenna steps into the role of Jack Brennan, replacing Charles Mesure. With Brennan still holding a few secrets, his storyline is bound to take some dramatic twists—especially as his romance with Carly continues to develop.

With Cody facing a dangerous decision, Josslyn determined to bring down Cyrus, and Michael delivering shocking news, Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with drama. Stay tuned for all the action, betrayals, and unexpected turns ahead.

