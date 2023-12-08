General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody save the day amidst tragedy?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Friday, December 8, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase will share exciting news about their engagement, giving updates on their impending wedding. However, the Quartermaine mansion is not spared from disaster, prompting Lois Cerullo and Olivia Quartermaine to survey the damage. As chaos ensues, Cody Bell, General Hospital's resident handyman, steps in to rescue the situation.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Before Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford discuss surrogacy plans with Kristina Corinthos-Davis, TJ gives Molly an opportunity to reconsider. Molly, confident in Kristina as their surrogate, dismisses TJ's concerns. Kristina, having thoroughly considered the surrogacy proposal, appears ready to commit without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Violet Finn adds a touch of humor to the episode as she shows her parents, Hamilton Finn and Elizabeth Baldwin, the unconventional Christmas tree she selected. This lighthearted moment will provide a welcome distraction for Finn, who continues to worry about a malpractice suit.

Anna Devane updates Valentin Cassadine on the WSB's actions to bury the arson report, relieving Valentin of concerns about Charlotte's involvement. However, the strain in Valentin and Anna's relationship remains palpable, with Anna expressing regret over the lack of honesty from the beginning.

The General Hospital preview video hints at Tracy receiving distressing news about Bobbie Spencer while on a plane. Tracy's emotional breakdown suggests a potentially fatal accident or medical drama involving Bobbie, setting the stage for a somber revelation upon Tracy's return.

With engagement joy, unexpected disasters, surrogacy decisions, and heartbreaking news looming, Friday's General Hospital episode promises a mix of emotions and pivotal moments. As Cody steps in to handle the Quartermaine mansion crisis, viewers brace themselves for the unfolding drama that will undoubtedly impact the lives of Port Charles residents. Tune in to witness the twists and turns in this eventful episode.

