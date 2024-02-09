General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody's Matchmaking Game Stir Up Trouble at the Hatchet Throwing Club?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Friday, February 9, things take an intriguing turn as Cody Bell, Sasha Gilmore, Maxie Jones, and Damian Spinelli head to the hatchet throwing club for an evening of amusement. Cody's matchmaking efforts for Spinelli and Maxie may involve raising the stakes with a daring bet or the promise of an upcoming date.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Meanwhile, Sasha joins Cody in playing Cupid, but the sparks between them might lead to unexpected romantic developments. Brick encourages Jordan Ashford to consider a broader perspective, possibly involving a flirtatious date or divulging crucial investigation information. As John "Jagger" Cates meets with Sonny Corinthos to discuss a solution to the mob hits, tensions rise, and threats are exchanged.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Dex Heller takes Josslyn Jacks to The Savoy for a night out, aiming to lift her spirits. However, trouble looms as Brick makes a startling discovery about Dex's activities. Michael Corinthos' wired money into Dex's account raises suspicions of betrayal.

At the gatehouse, Willow Corinthos expresses hope for her marriage and Drew's path to redemption. Meanwhile, Carly becomes uneasy when Drew enthusiastically leaves something up to her. As Carly unravels the extent of Drew's revenge on Nina, she attempts to convince him to reconsider, but Drew remains committed to his extreme payback.

With love interests, betrayal suspicions, and revenge plots on the horizon, Friday's General Hospital episode promises an evening filled with drama, unexpected twists, and the complexities of relationships. Tune in to witness the unfolding events and the characters' reactions to the challenges that lie ahead.

