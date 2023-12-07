General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis consider the experimental procedure?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Thursday, December 7, Violet Finn embarks on a quest for a special Christmas tree, setting the stage for holiday festivities with Gregory Chase and Alexis Davis. However, tension arises when Diane Miller enters the scene, representing the Muldoon family in Hamilton Finn's malpractice suit. Meanwhile, Scott Baldwin and Lucy Coe reminisce about the past, shedding light on the sacrifices made for love.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Portia Robinson updates Curtis Ashford on a groundbreaking experimental procedure that could offer hope for him to regain the use of his legs. Curtis grapples with a range of emotions as he explores the possibility of this treatment, realizing there are no guarantees in the experimental stages. At Kelly, Mr. Brennan delivers a special package to Carly Spencer, sparking suspicion and curiosity.

As Carly questions the motive behind the delivery, Mr. Brennan puts in effort to get closer to Sonny Corinthos' ex-wife.

Simultaneously, Dante Falconeri shares news with Anna Devane about crucial evidence, potentially involving the train locker key. The revelation of Jameson Forsyth's involvement raises Anna's determination to uncover the truth, but Dante issues a warning about increased danger.

General Hospital promises an episode filled with intrigue and emotional twists as characters face pivotal moments on Thursday, December 7. From Curtis contemplating a life-changing procedure to Carly receiving an unexpected delivery, the storyline unfolds with suspense.

As Anna dives deeper into the evidence, the looming danger adds another layer of complexity to the narrative. Viewers are in for a riveting episode as General Hospital continues to deliver unexpected turns in the lives of their beloved characters.

