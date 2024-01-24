General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis' Parisian party spell trouble for Trina and Spencer?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Wednesday, January 24, Curtis Ashford orchestrates a farewell bash at The Savoy for Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine. As celebrations unfold, Curtis senses tension in his son, Spencer, raising concerns about the potential troubles he may bring into Trina's life during their Parisian adventure. Portia Robinson privately shares her reservations with Stella Henry, suggesting that Trina might be better off without Spencer.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

While Spencer joins Trina at the party, his worries persist about Esme Prince and her intentions now that her memories are back. Concerned about Esme's scheming, Spencer voices his fears. In another part of Port Charles, Kevin Collins engages in a heart-to-heart conversation with Esme, cautioning her about underestimating Laura Collins's loyalty to family. Despite Kevin's attempt to connect with Esme, it appears she may follow the advice of Heather Webber and go on the run.

At Pentonville, Laura visits Heather, only to discover that Esme sought guidance from her deranged mother. Heather's revelations deepen Laura's concerns about the direction Esme is heading. Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis apologizes to Kristina Corinthos-Davis for her anxious hovering, promising to step back if it becomes too much. As Kristina awaits the results of her pregnancy test, Molly's nerves mirror her own.

In another development, Damian Spinelli misinterprets Cody Bell's bond with Maxie Jones, leading to a confrontation where Spinelli accuses Cody of romantic interest in Maxie. Cody, however, insists on a platonic connection, flipping the accusations onto Spinelli, hinting at a possible crush. GH spoilers tease Cody and Sasha Gilmore becoming matchmakers for Spinelli and Maxie in the coming weeks.

As the General Hospital drama unfolds on Wednesday, viewers can expect heightened tensions at Curtis' farewell party, Esme's ominous decisions, and the pivotal moment for Kristina's pregnancy test results. The episode promises a mix of emotions, from farewell sentiments to romantic misunderstandings, setting the stage for intriguing story arcs in the days to come. Stay tuned to General Hospital for the unraveling of these gripping narratives.

