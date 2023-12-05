General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cyrus' alibi stand against Ava's accusations?

In the latest episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, December 5, tensions escalate as Ava Jerome accuses Cyrus Renault of involvement in Austin Gatlin-Holt's demise. Cyrus, however, challenges Ava by presenting an alibi and questioning her ability to do the same. Meanwhile, at Kristina Corinthos-Davis' apartment, Blaze addresses the aftermath of her kiss with Kristina, leading to a deeper exploration of Blaze's romantic history.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Blaze, portrayed by Alison Rogers Ramirez, grapples with the aftermath of the kiss and confides in Kristina. As the two share their perspectives, Blaze's undisclosed romantic inclinations come to light, potentially connected to the image she has been pressured to maintain in her career. Dante Falconeri engages in a crucial conversation with Sam McCall regarding a key found on Jameson Forsythe's body, signaling a potential breakthrough in the investigation into the threat against Anna Devane.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What has managed to horrify Alexis and is it related to Austin and Cyrus?

Anna seeks solace in her friendship with Felicia Scorpio, who provides support during challenging times. Roman Hume questions Mr. Brennan about their priorities, pondering whether to focus on Sonny Corinthos or Anna Devane. Brennan insists that both Sonny and Anna are equal priorities, highlighting the escalating threat they face. Curtis Ashford seeks Sonny's assistance in his investigation, prompting concerns about the potential dangers involved.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Laura Collins offers a pep talk to Esme Prince as she prepares to move into her own place with Ace Cassadine. Esme grapples with fears about her independence and Spencer Cassadine's acceptance of the situation. Laura attempts to reassure Esme, but the looming troubles in Port Charles hint at challenges ahead.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha and Cody's proximity lead to them making things official with each other?

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, General Hospital promises an episode filled with confrontations, confessions, and escalating threats. Will Ava's accusations hold against Cyrus's alibi, and what dangers lie ahead for Anna and Sonny? The upcoming episode is poised to deliver answers while introducing new challenges for the residents of Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Gloria's return to Port Charles spell trouble for her daughter Lois?