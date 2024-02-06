General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex Heller's secret meeting with Michael unravel the threat to Sonny?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing on Tuesday, February 6, tensions rise as Sonny Corinthos interrogates Brick about a potential threat against him. While doubts linger, Michael engages in a clandestine meeting with Dex Heller to strategize on securing Sonny's safety and that of the Corinthos family.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Sonny grills Brick to ensure the safety of his empire, doubts emerge about an insider's betrayal. Michael, currently at odds with Sonny, partners with Dex to navigate the escalating threat. Tracy Quartermaine's revelation adds another layer of drama as she confesses to causing Martin Grey and Lucy Coe's breakup. Meanwhile, Lucy finds herself entangled in a sizzling encounter with Scott Baldwin, leading to unexpected consequences.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

At the police station, Robert Scorpio pressures John Cates to drop charges against Anna Devane and Jordan Ashford. Dante Falconeri intervenes, urging the detained duo to disclose the entire story. Amid legal drama, Anna drops a bombshell announcement that could change the dynamics at the police department.

Advertisement

With Nikolas Cassadine's recent arrest adding to the turmoil, General Hospital spoilers hint at a flurry of developments at the PCPD. Stay tuned for the unfolding drama and shocking revelations in the episodes to come.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events