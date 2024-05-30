General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex Stand Up to Sonny’s Threats?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, May 30, viewers will see Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) standing his ground against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) facing a setback, and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) erupting under pressure. These unfolding dramas promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) contemplates a potential political career, encouraged by Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) faith in him. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) also supports Drew’s ambitions, urging him to pursue the congressional run.

Meanwhile, Blaze aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) feels compelled to apologize during a run, possibly to Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) over wedding tensions.

Molly Lansing-Davis expresses her frustrations and seeks advice from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), worried about the implications of prosecuting Sonny if Dex presses charges. Molly is overwhelmed by the family turmoil, especially concerned about the stress on Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi).

Kristina discusses the Dex situation with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), trusting her sister to do the right thing despite the cost to Sonny. She also has a significant conversation with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about Sonny's actions.

Despite Dex deciding not to press charges, he remains cautious. When Sonny approaches Dex in the park, Dex warns him against any ambush, asserting his stance. Sonny, more composed, might apologize but suggests Dex leave Port Charles for good.

Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) respectfully declines Maxie Jones’ invitation, possibly to move back in, preferring to rebuild their relationship slowly to ensure a lasting future together.

As General Hospital unfolds on Thursday, May 30, viewers can expect high-stakes confrontations and emotional decisions. Dex's showdown with Sonny, Molly’s family dilemma, and Spinelli's careful approach to his relationship with Maxie set the stage for dramatic twists. Stay tuned for all the intense moments and developments in these captivating storylines.

