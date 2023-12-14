General Hospital Spoilers: Will Donna's innocent question unveil future plans for Sonny and Nina?
General Hospital Spoilers, 14 December 2023: Monica's return, Alexis' concerns, and Carly's persistence bring forth a day of revelations and difficult choices in Port Charles.
In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, December 14, Monica Quartermaine reenters the storyline, summoning Hamilton Finn for a crucial conversation that may impact his professional future. Tracy Quartermaine and Portia Robinson are privy to the meeting, setting the stage for a somber atmosphere and a potentially challenging decision.
General Hospital Spoilers Highlights
As the drama unfolds, Elizabeth Baldwin passionately pleads with someone to reveal the truth, hinting at a potential turning point in Finn's malpractice suit. The precarious situation at the hospital escalates, leaving Finn's job hanging in the balance, with the possibility of termination and a settlement.
Meanwhile, Diane Miller and Robert Scorpio reach a crucial agreement about their relationship, leaving fans wondering about the future trajectory of their romance. On another front, Alexis Davis updates Gregory Chase on Kristina's decision to become a surrogate for Molly and TJ. However, Alexis harbors reservations, expressing concern that Kristina may not be fully prepared for the sacrifices involved.
Stella Henry confronts TJ about his worries, pushing him to open up about his reservations regarding the surrogacy plan. TJ's hesitations become a focal point as he contemplates honesty with Molly before moving forward with the life-changing decision.
ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Mr. Brennan's offer change Carly's course?
In a parallel storyline, Kristina updates Sonny on the surrogacy plan, leading to a surprising revelation from Donna Corinthos. Donna innocently inquires about Sonny and Nina's plans for having a baby, introducing an unexpected twist to the Corinthos family dynamics.
Meanwhile, at Ava Jerome's penthouse, Carly Spencer attempts to extract information from Ava about an escalating threat. Carly's persistence reveals Ava's guarded stance, prompting Carly to encourage Ava to confide in Sonny for support in dealing with the mounting danger.
Thursday's General Hospital episode promises a blend of emotional moments, challenging decisions, and unexpected inquiries that will undoubtedly leave Port Charles in suspense. As relationships evolve and secrets unfold, viewers can anticipate a riveting episode that sets the stage for future twists and turns in the lives of their favorite characters.
ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina keep Sonny from interfering in Michael's affairs?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON