General Hospital Spoilers: Will Donna's innocent question unveil future plans for Sonny and Nina?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, December 14, Monica Quartermaine reenters the storyline, summoning Hamilton Finn for a crucial conversation that may impact his professional future. Tracy Quartermaine and Portia Robinson are privy to the meeting, setting the stage for a somber atmosphere and a potentially challenging decision.

As the drama unfolds, Elizabeth Baldwin passionately pleads with someone to reveal the truth, hinting at a potential turning point in Finn's malpractice suit. The precarious situation at the hospital escalates, leaving Finn's job hanging in the balance, with the possibility of termination and a settlement.

Meanwhile, Diane Miller and Robert Scorpio reach a crucial agreement about their relationship, leaving fans wondering about the future trajectory of their romance. On another front, Alexis Davis updates Gregory Chase on Kristina's decision to become a surrogate for Molly and TJ. However, Alexis harbors reservations, expressing concern that Kristina may not be fully prepared for the sacrifices involved.

Stella Henry confronts TJ about his worries, pushing him to open up about his reservations regarding the surrogacy plan. TJ's hesitations become a focal point as he contemplates honesty with Molly before moving forward with the life-changing decision.

In a parallel storyline, Kristina updates Sonny on the surrogacy plan, leading to a surprising revelation from Donna Corinthos. Donna innocently inquires about Sonny and Nina's plans for having a baby, introducing an unexpected twist to the Corinthos family dynamics.

Meanwhile, at Ava Jerome's penthouse, Carly Spencer attempts to extract information from Ava about an escalating threat. Carly's persistence reveals Ava's guarded stance, prompting Carly to encourage Ava to confide in Sonny for support in dealing with the mounting danger.

Thursday's General Hospital episode promises a blend of emotional moments, challenging decisions, and unexpected inquiries that will undoubtedly leave Port Charles in suspense. As relationships evolve and secrets unfold, viewers can anticipate a riveting episode that sets the stage for future twists and turns in the lives of their favorite characters.

