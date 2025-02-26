General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Betray Jason and Seal His Fate?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, February 26, tease a day full of shocking decisions and unexpected alliances. Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) may put Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) in jeopardy, while Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) pleads with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen). Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) faces a life-changing decision as she grapples with Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) offer.

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will stun Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) with a surprising proposition—one that involves them having a child together. Brook Lynn will be caught off guard, leaving her with a lot to consider.

Over at the PCPD, Jason hopes Drew will provide him with an alibi, but will Drew come through? With Carly pushing Willow to intervene, it seems Drew may refuse to back Jason up, potentially leading to more trouble. Jason will soon face a tough interrogation with Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), who will try to uncover who might have framed him. However, if Drew fails to help, Jason could be left to fend for himself.

Elsewhere, Carly confides in Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about her desire to find Cyrus Renault’s (Jeff Kober) real killer—unaware that her own daughter, Josslyn, was the one responsible. Meanwhile, Josslyn remains hesitant about Brennan’s offer, unsure if she’s cut out for the WSB. But when Brennan subtly reminds her that refusal could land her in prison, Josslyn will feel the pressure mounting. Ultimately, she’ll make a fateful decision to take on the mission, stepping into a dangerous new world.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) will grow even closer as their artistic bond deepens. Across town, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) prepares to battle Drew, possibly in retaliation for his role in Jason’s predicament. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) receives a shocking proposal from Stella Henry (Vernee Watson), who may hold the key to bringing Drew down through her political connections. With enemies closing in, Drew may be in far more trouble than he realizes.

With betrayals, desperate pleas, and high-stakes choices, Port Charles is heading toward an explosive turning point. Will Drew’s actions lead to Jason’s downfall? Can Carly uncover the truth before it’s too late? And is Josslyn making the biggest mistake of her life? Stay tuned for all the drama ahead on General Hospital.