General Hospital Spoilers: Will Esme's deception unravel?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Monday, January 29, Portia Robinson brings Curtis Ashford up to speed on the ongoing drama surrounding Esme Prince. The hope is that justice will finally catch up with Esme, and Portia expresses her desire to put an end to worrying about her. However, Esme's penchant for committing crimes persists, and the unfolding events reveal the depth of her deception.

Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase embark on a mission to uncover Esme's Toronto hideout, only to fall victim to her carefully orchestrated plan. Esme's ploy involves diverting their attention, allowing her a head start in reaching Paris. Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine treats Trina Robinson to a romantic dinner in Paris, unaware of the impending danger as Esme approaches.

At General Hospital, Laura Collins sits by Kevin Collins' bedside, desperate for him to wake up. As Alexis Davis provides updates to Laura, suspicions arise about Esme's trickery and her true whereabouts. The unfolding events connect the dots, leading to a realization that Trina and Spencer might be in grave danger.

Back with Curtis, the aftermath of his medical procedure unfolds as he grapples with the decision to postpone physical therapy. While Curtis may want to prioritize supporting Portia, Stella Henry encourages him to stick to the plan, suspecting underlying fears about the therapy's outcome.

At the courthouse, Martin Grey surprises Diane Miller by wanting to add a new witness to the list. Sam McCall's discovery of evidence implicating Dennis Muldoon in Finn's setup becomes a potential game-changer for Finn's trial. Tracy Quartermaine insists on making Muldoon's malpractice fraud public record, setting the stage for unexpected twists in the courtroom.

General Hospital promises more surprises in Finn's trial as Esme's deceit continues to unfold, impacting various characters' lives. As the story develops, viewers can anticipate twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes to witness the repercussions of Esme's actions and the unfolding drama in Port Charles.

