General Hospital Spoilers: Will Finn Face the Truth About Luna’s Paternity?

Monday, February 3, brings intense drama to The Bold and the Beautiful, as Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) frantically searches for Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada), unaware of her true whereabouts. Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) struggles with the possibility that he may be Luna’s biological father. Here’s what’s coming up in this must-watch episode.

Poppy is thrown into a panic when she discovers that Luna is no longer in the prison where she was last held. Fearing the worst, she wonders if Luna has escaped and is causing more trouble.

However, prison officials may assure Poppy that Luna was simply transferred elsewhere. What Poppy doesn’t yet realize is that Luna isn’t behind bars at all—she’s been moved to Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) home under house arrest.

Using his power and influence, Bill arranged for Luna’s secret relocation and took steps to ensure Poppy remained clueless. Anticipating that Poppy would search for answers, Bill may have even prepped the prison staff on how to handle her inquiries. But Poppy won’t stop digging until she learns the truth.

Meanwhile, Finn is battling a storm of emotions as he considers the shocking possibility that he might be Luna’s father. Although Poppy has reassured him otherwise, doubt continues to weigh heavily on his mind.

Advertisement

As Finn awaits the DNA test results, the tension builds. B&B’s latest preview hints at a moment of realization for Finn, with his stunned expression suggesting that his world is unraveling.

Yet, there’s a chance that Finn might put the test on hold altogether. Overwhelmed by the fear of confirming a truth that could shatter his family, he may hesitate to uncover the reality. Whether he faces the results now or later, Finn is on the edge of an emotional collapse.

With Poppy determined to find Luna and Finn struggling with his potential paternity, The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for an episode full of high-stakes revelations. Will Finn face the truth, or will he let fear keep him from discovering it? Stay tuned for the dramatic twists ahead.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn and Michael’s Vendettas Ignite Chaos in Port Charles?