General Hospital Spoilers: Will Finn's Downward Spiral End His Relationship with Liz?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, June 7, indicate that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will have a pleasant surprise when she bonds with Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) at the Metro Court pool. Meanwhile, scandal and drama unfold as secrets are revealed and relationships are tested.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

At first, Nina and Willow's interaction will be slightly awkward, but Nina will seize the opportunity to foster peace. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) will also be at the pool and might assist Nina in getting closer to Willow.

Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) will take a moment alone with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to discuss moving past bad memories and focusing on the good ones, possibly suggesting a fresh start together. This could lead to Dex asking Josslyn on a date, hoping to rekindle their relationship.

Meanwhile, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will discuss with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) the need to protect Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) from Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) struggles with sobriety. They’ll worry about the consequences of intervening, as it might push Finn further off the wagon, complicating Violet’s feelings.

At General Hospital, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will confide in Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) about her difficulty in supporting Finn. As Finn continues his downward spiral, he’ll be seen drinking and toasting with Barb (Devon Ogden), eventually inviting her back to his place. Jake Webber (Hudson West) will witness this and reluctantly inform Elizabeth.

Elizabeth will then go to Finn’s apartment and find him cozying up with Barb on the sofa, leading to a likely confrontation. This shocking discovery could spell the end of Finn and Liz’s relationship.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Friday’s episode will be filled with intense moments and emotional upheavals. As Elizabeth confronts Finn about his behavior, viewers can expect dramatic developments and potential heartbreak. Stay tuned to see how these stories unfold and what the future holds for the characters involved.

