General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason and Drew Clash at the Reception?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, May 16, reveal a day filled with high-stakes drama and unexpected twists. Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) struggles during the wedding ceremony, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) questions Natalia Ramirez's (Eva LaRue) sudden departure, and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) steps in to save the day.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

The wedding ceremony hits a snag as Gregory Chase finds himself unable to continue officiating due to his nerves. Despite Hamilton Finn's (Michael Easton) concern and Chase’s attempts to calm him, Gregory's condition worsens. Tracy Quartermaine, who had promised to step in if needed, offers her assistance. Although Gregory might recover in time, Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) expedite the ceremony to ease Gregory's discomfort.

Post-ceremony, Sonny Corinthos worries about Natalia Ramirez leaving the reception early, fearing it might cut short their chance to enjoy the festivities. Meanwhile, Natalia may just be stepping away briefly, leading to a potential encounter with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Blaze, aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). Kristina plans to win Natalia over, which could lead to a tense but pivotal moment.

Adding to the day's tensions, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have a fraught interaction at the reception. Jason's probing questions lead to a sharp exchange with Drew, who feels Jason should already know the answers. While their confrontation remains calm, it underscores underlying tensions between them, setting the stage for future conflicts.

As the wedding day progresses, expect more surprises and emotional moments. Tracy's timely intervention ensures the ceremony's success, while the undercurrents between Jason and Drew hint at future dramas. General Hospital promises another episode filled with intrigue and heartfelt moments, so stay tuned for all the latest developments.

