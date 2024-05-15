General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason and Spinelli Reunite at Sonny's Wedding?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, May 15, promise a day filled with excitement, surprises, and drama as Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) wedding day unfolds. From heartfelt moments to shocking reunions, the residents of Port Charles are in for a memorable event.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

The episode begins with Brook Lynn beaming with joy as Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) helps her prepare for the ceremony. Adding to the sentimental atmosphere, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) gifts Brook Lynn a treasured family heirloom from Lila Quartermaine (Anna Lee), warming her heart.

Meanwhile, Tracy corners Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) for a private conversation. Though Ned fears trouble, Tracy likely has a last-minute request to ensure the wedding's perfection. Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) is anxious about everything going smoothly and seeks reassurance from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who tries to calm her despite looming issues with certain guests.

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) arrives at the wedding, representing Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). While Sonny is displeased with Jason’s presence, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is overjoyed, marking a long-awaited onscreen reunion as Spinelli warmly embraces Jason. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) also attends, courtesy of Chase’s invitation, further irking Sonny. Dex's jealousy spikes when Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) interacts with Brook Lynn’s cousin, Giovanni “Gio” Cerullo (Giovanni Mazza). Dex introduces himself to Gio, trying to gauge his intentions towards Josslyn, which catches Sonny’s attention and leads to stern warnings from Sonny.

Advertisement

Adding to the wedding day drama, Sonny’s date, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), shocks both Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Blaze aka Allison Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). As Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) arrive, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) anticipates an important announcement, likely related to Curtis’ new job.

Before the ceremony, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) checks in with Chase, who confidently expresses his readiness to marry Brook Lynn. However, viewers should brace for unexpected developments and jaw-dropping news that will unfold throughout the week.

As Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding day proceeds with emotional reunions and rising tensions, "General Hospital" fans are in for a rollercoaster of events. Will Jason and Spinelli's reunion bring peace or further conflict? Can Sonny navigate the complications posed by his disapproved guests? Tune in to witness the drama and surprises that Port Charles has in store on this special day.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events