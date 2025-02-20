General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Take Down Cyrus Renault?

A high-stakes episode of General Hospital is on the horizon, with life-or-death moments and major decisions unfolding. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) fights to keep Lucky Spencer (Guy Wilson) alive, while Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) must decide if she’s ready to take the next step with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is torn over his next move against Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober)—but will he take action or hold back?

At Elizabeth’s home, she frantically performs CPR on Lucky, who was injected with a deadly substance during a struggle with Cyrus. As she begs him to hold on, paramedics rush to the scene, hoping to get him to GH in time. Once at the hospital, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) work desperately to save Lucky’s life. The terrifying news spreads quickly, with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) struggling to process what has happened.

Elsewhere, Willow finds herself at a crossroads as she considers Drew’s offer to move in together. Drew is eager to blend their families, but is Willow truly ready for that step? As she weighs her options, Chase (Josh Swickard) makes a heartfelt confession to Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), admitting his guilt over not being able to give her children. This leads Brook Lynn to a difficult revelation—she once had a baby she gave up for adoption.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) turns to Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) for help with an undisclosed favor, trusting that only she can provide the support he needs.

At the same time, Jason grapples with a critical decision regarding Cyrus. With emotions running high, Jason admits there’s only one thing holding him back—his son, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn). Though Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) isn’t physically present, she remains on his mind as he struggles with the potential consequences of his actions. However, Cyrus’ growing threat may leave Jason with little choice but to act.

In another development, Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) receives urgent intel that could put him in Cyrus’ crosshairs. With Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) snooping around Cyrus’ hideout, the tension escalates, setting the stage for a dramatic confrontation.

With Lucky’s life hanging in the balance, Willow facing a defining moment, and Jason wrestling with whether to take Cyrus down, General Hospital promises explosive twists ahead. As Josslyn’s perilous situation intensifies, will Jason be forced to make his move? Stay tuned for all the shocking turns in this gripping episode.