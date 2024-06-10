General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Protect Liz from Finn's Downfall?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Monday, June 10, reveals drama in Port Charles as tensions flare between Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) over Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). Meanwhile, shifting dynamics and unexpected connections are on the horizon for other residents.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) shares uplifting news with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) about Aurora’s new wellness project, sparking optimism. Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) mirrors this positivity during her date night with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), contemplating a fresh start with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Michael, however, is wary of the progress Nina and Drew have made, given Drew's past anger.

Nina discusses her time with Willow and Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) at the Metro Court pool with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Encouraged by Drew’s efforts, Nina acknowledges his role in bringing her closer to Willow. Reflecting on her past, Nina muses about the cost of her choices, but Maxie urges her to see Drew in a new light.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) plan an intervention for Finn. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) advises them to temper their expectations, fearing Finn’s resistance to help until he hits rock bottom.

The tension reaches a peak at Finn’s apartment where Elizabeth discovers Finn making out with Barb (Devon Ogden). Overcome with regret, Finn begs Liz for a chance to explain, but she’s unconvinced, pointing to the alcohol and the scene she witnessed. As Finn tries to stop her from leaving, Jason intervenes, warning Finn to let her go. Jason, called by Jake Webber (Hudson West), prepares to confront Finn, marking a likely end to Finn and Elizabeth's relationship.

General Hospital promises a week of intense drama and shifting alliances. With Jason stepping in to protect Liz, Drew and Nina’s evolving relationship, and Finn’s potential downward spiral, the residents of Port Charles are in for a tumultuous ride. Stay tuned to see how these storylines unfold and impact the future of these beloved characters.

