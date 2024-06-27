General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Tackle the Project with Danny?

On General Hospital this Thursday, June 27, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and intense confrontations. From heartfelt goodbyes to pressing legal dilemmas, the characters face pivotal moments that will shape their futures.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will question Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) about his readiness as they gear up for a new project. Despite Sam McCall's (Kelly Monaco) wishes to keep them apart, Jason and Danny will share some cherished bonding time.

Sam will inform Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about the FBI's leverage over Jason, expressing her anger at Jason's prioritization of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Dante will caution Sam against spreading this information, but Sam might confess she has already confronted Carly about it, heightening Dante's concerns about the potential fallout. Carly will seek advice from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) regarding the RICO violations and the incriminating recording the FBI holds against Jason. Despite Diane’s curiosity about Carly’s sources, Carly will keep them confidential. She might also reveal her visit to Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), raising Diane's alarm over consulting a dangerous prisoner. Brennan's skepticism about the FBI’s promises will underscore Carly's need for Diane’s legal prowess.

Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) will surprise Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) by asking how they can return to their previous relationship status. Josslyn will need time to ponder this, although she may acknowledge their slow progress in mending their relationship.Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will support his brother, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), as he prepares to enter rehab and bid farewell to Violet Finn (Jophielle Love). Finn’s explanation to Violet about his absence will lead to an emotional reaction, with Finn promising a future reunion despite his seemingly final departure, as confirmed by Easton and SOD.

General Hospital spoilers hint that after Finn’s departure, Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will take on the responsibility of caring for Violet. Stay tuned for more developments and predictions on how their storyline will evolve in the aftermath of Finn’s exit.

