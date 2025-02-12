General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Take Down Cyrus for Good?

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital promises high-stakes drama as Jason Morgan issues a chilling threat to Cyrus Renault, Carly Spencer shares a moment with Jack Brennan, and Josslyn Jacks gets caught in the act. Meanwhile, emotions run high for several Port Charles residents as secrets and suspicions come to light.

Jason Morgan is on edge after his latest confrontation with Cyrus Renault. After catching Cyrus getting too close to Danny Morgan, Jason makes it clear—if Cyrus touches Danny again, he’ll disappear without a trace. While Cyrus may offer a veiled threat in return, Jason’s determination to protect his family is stronger than ever. This tense standoff could also push Jason to open up to Danny about his recent deception involving Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s baby.

Meanwhile, Carly and Brennan continue their undeniable connection over dinner. Whether or not they officially call it a date, sparks will fly as they drop their resistance and embrace their growing attraction. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves braces herself for a tough conversation with Willow Corinthos. While it seems like she’s about to confess to sleeping with Drew Quartermaine, will she really risk her relationship by telling the truth?

Over at the Port Charles Grill, Josslyn’s determination to take down Cyrus could get her into serious trouble. Her latest investigation leads her to Austin’s old property, but before she can get too far, Anna Devane intervenes. Anna warns Josslyn that her reckless pursuit of justice could cost her life, but will Joss listen? Given her relentless drive to avenge Dex Heller, she might only become more determined to see her plan through—no matter the risk.

With heated confrontations, dangerous decisions, and new romantic entanglements, Wednesday’s General Hospital is packed with twists and turns. Will Jason finally take decisive action against Cyrus? Can Carly and Brennan’s connection grow stronger? And will Josslyn’s risky choices lead her into a trap? Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds.