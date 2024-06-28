General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason's Fury Push Carly to the Edge?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, June 28, tease intense drama as Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase consider a big move, Ava Jerome seeks help to protect her daughter, and Sonny Corinthos deepens his bond with Natalia Ramirez. Amidst it all, Jason Morgan's anger at Carly Spencer threatens to ignite further chaos.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will ask Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) for his thoughts on Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) proposal to move into the Quartermaine mansion. With Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) in rehab, Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) could benefit from a supportive environment, making this move a sensible choice.

Meanwhile, Blaze, aka Allison “Allie” Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), will probe Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) about her future plans. Kristina’s hints might lead Blaze to wonder if Kristina aims to seek custody from Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos).

Ava Jerome (Maura West) will stand firm in her quest to maintain her role in Avery Corinthos’ (Ava and Grace Scarola) life. Turning to Laura Collins (Genie Francis) for assistance, Ava hopes Laura can influence Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and prevent a custody battle. However, given Laura and Sonny's strained relationship, Ava might push for Sonny’s imprisonment, hoping Laura can persuade Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to expedite a case against him.

On another front, Sonny continues to grow closer to Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), toasting to their friendship with hints of a possible romantic turn. A first kiss might be on the horizon as Sonny seeks to woo Natalia.

At home, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) faces Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) wrath after admitting she knows about the FBI’s leverage. Carly’s revelation, stemming from Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Damian Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) database hack, leaves Jason anxious about potential repercussions for Sam and Spinelli. Jason fears Carly’s actions could blow up their precarious situation, especially if she follows through on thoughts of turning herself in. His anger underscores the high stakes, as he emphasizes the sacrifices made to protect her.

General Hospital spoilers hint at escalating tensions as Jason warns Carly against rash actions. With Brook Lynn and Chase’s possible move, Ava’s battle for her daughter, Sonny’s deepening connection with Natalia, and Carly’s risky knowledge, the drama is set to reach new heights. Stay tuned to see how these intertwined stories unfold.

