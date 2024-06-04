General Hospital Spoilers: Will John Arrest Sonny for Good?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, June 4, tensions rise as John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) makes a bold move against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) surprises Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) with a difficult question, and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) prepares for a significant memorial.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Harrison Chase seeks comfort from Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) as he plans his father Gregory Chase’s (Gregory Harrison) memorial. Chase contemplates that honoring his dad might mean looking out for Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), reflecting Gregory’s wishes. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) tries to support Finn, but her efforts backfire when Finn feels pressured and rejects her help, spiraling further into his struggles.

Simultaneously, John Cates arrives at the coffee warehouse and threatens to arrest Sonny Corinthos. John is eager to see Sonny behind bars, but defense attorney Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) works tirelessly to keep him out of jail. Sonny makes a confession, but it doesn’t involve the hit on Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), as that was orchestrated by Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Instead, Sonny's admission might be a taunt aimed at John, highlighting his vendetta.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) recently discovered Valentin’s connection to the threat on Jason’s life, but she keeps this information vague when talking to Jason. Jason finds solace in knowing Sonny wasn’t responsible, as revealed in the preview video.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain surprises Carly with a tough question, potentially asking how she’d feel if Sonny ended up in prison. Carly finds herself in a dilemma, weighing the potential consequences of Sonny’s incarceration.

As Sonny navigates these tricky situations, partly due to Pikeman and his altered medications, viewers can expect more twists and intense drama. "General Hospital" spoilers indicate that Sonny’s story will continue to evolve with unexpected developments.

