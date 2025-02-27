General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn Call Her Mother And Drop A Bombing Revelation?

It seems that the ongoing plot of General Hospital is about to get spicier as in the upcoming episode, set to air on February 27, 2025. Carley was surprised to discover that Josslyn went to the PCPD while defending Jason. This happened as Carley was not aware of Josslyn’s involvement with Cyrus's case. She then caught up to Jason and asked what he had been doing during the time they were not together.

He does not inform her about sending her daughter to the spy school. It seems that the viewers can expect Carley to be stunned in the upcoming episode. Will Josslyn herself reach out to her mother and make the huge revelation?

Meanwhile, Marty asks Tracy to take back her cease-and-desist order against Drew. Marty revealed to Tracy that his client wants to keep his name.

When it comes to Brook Lynn, the question remains if she will opt to discover the baby that she gave for adoption.

Another question that also remains is – Will Dante reveal to Chase the information about the period when he and Lulu opted for IVF and had a close individual agree to carry their baby?

It was abundantly clear after the chat Sonny and Laura had that they were still friends. So he still gets the advantage to keep up with his illegal importing gig. But Laura warns him that Jenz Sidewell has been eyeing that space and has attempted to utilize Drew to get what he desires.

Sonny will be aware of his new enemy but will they connect to the firebomb in his penthouse?

The audience can watch General Hospital, airing on weekdays on ABC.