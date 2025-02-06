General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn Prove Cyrus Killed Dex?

Thursday’s General Hospital episode promises intense confrontations, shocking revelations, and a fierce vow for justice. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is determined to expose Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), while Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) clash. Meanwhile, Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) overhears a life-altering secret.

At Bobbie’s, Josslyn declares her determination to prove that Cyrus murdered Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Convinced that Cyrus is responsible for the fatal digitalis-related overdoses, she makes it her mission to gather evidence. With WSB recruiters watching her closely, will she be able to expose the truth?

Elsewhere, tensions explode between Drew and Nina as their feud reaches a boiling point. Nina warns Drew that if he’s looking for a fight, she’s ready for one. Later, she discusses a secret plan with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms)—a scheme that involves teaming up with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) to break up Drew and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen). Will Carly agree to this risky alliance?

Meanwhile, Rocco Falconeri stumbles upon a shocking secret. As he eavesdrops, he might uncover the truth about Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) hidden past—specifically that she secretly gave up a baby for adoption. If Rocco learns that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is the father, it could shake his family to its core.

At GH, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) grows increasingly alarmed when Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) informs her that Cyrus Renault attempted to bypass his ban from the hospital. Fearing for her patients’ safety, Portia pushes for heightened security—but will it be enough to keep Cyrus from striking again?

In an emotional moment, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) breaks devastating news to Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn): Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) is gone for good. With the support of Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), Danny will need all the strength he can muster to process the heartbreaking loss.

As tensions rise in Port Charles, Josslyn’s quest for justice, Rocco’s unexpected discovery, and Drew and Nina’s fiery confrontation set the stage for dramatic shifts in power. Will Josslyn find the proof she needs against Cyrus? Can Rocco handle the truth he overhears? And how far will Nina go to break up Drew and Willow? Stay tuned to General Hospital for all the twists and turns.

