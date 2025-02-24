General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn's Secret Be Exposed as Cyrus’ Investigation Heats Up?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital (February 24) is set to deliver high-stakes drama as Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) struggles to keep a dangerous secret, while Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) digs deeper into the mystery surrounding Cyrus Renault’s (Jeff Kober) disappearance. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) drops a bombshell on Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), leaving her stunned.

Anna summons someone to the station for questioning, and all signs point to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). With Cyrus gone without a trace, Anna wants to look Jason in the eye and determine whether he played a role in the vanishing act.

However, Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) was the one who ensured the crime scene at the cabin was wiped clean after Josslyn pulled the trigger. Now, there’s no evidence of the bloody showdown, but that doesn’t stop Anna from ordering forensics to investigate further.

Meanwhile, Josslyn remains under strict orders to stay silent—even to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). But as Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) picks up on Josslyn’s strange behavior, she grows increasingly suspicious.

Trina directly confronts Josslyn about her odd behavior, voicing her concern over whatever she’s hiding. As the pressure builds, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) steps in to support Trina, while Quinn (Jequan Jackson) tries to pin Kai’s distractions on her. Kai, however, insists that Trina is the only thing keeping him grounded.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) updates Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) on just how close Cyrus came to killing Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). While many believe Cyrus is dead, Laura isn’t convinced—leaving her fearful that he’s still out there, waiting to strike again.

Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) vents to Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos), expressing her belief that the legal system has failed. She argues that only a fatal outcome would truly eliminate the threat of Cyrus and speculates that someone—perhaps Jason—might have handled it permanently.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) fills Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) in on the latest developments in the investigation, particularly how Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) became collateral damage in Cyrus’ twisted plan. But Alexis remains unconvinced by the surface explanation—she suspects there’s more to the story, especially given how suspiciously clean the crime scene was.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn stuns Lois by revealing that she has told Chase the truth. Lois immediately panics, knowing that Chase’s newfound knowledge could lead Brook Lynn to dig deeper into the adoption mystery. Lois’ greatest fear? That the secret surrounding Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) being Brook Lynn and Dante’s grown son could soon be exposed.

Advertisement

With Josslyn battling to keep her role in Cyrus’ disappearance under wraps, Anna’s growing suspicions, and Brook Lynn’s shocking revelation shaking things up, General Hospital is heading toward explosive revelations. As the truth edges closer to the surface, will Josslyn’s secret come out? And if Cyrus is truly still out there, who will be his next target?