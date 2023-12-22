General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina persuade TJ and Molly to accept her unique gift?
General Hospital Spoilers, 22 December 2023: Esme's sweet gesture to Spencer might have hidden motives, setting the stage for more drama.
General Hospital spoilers for Friday, December 22, bring a mix of family dynamics and brewing tensions. Kristina seeks a decision on her offer, while Jordan faces off with Cyrus. Esme's sweet gesture to Spencer might have hidden motives, setting the stage for more drama.
General Hospital Spoilers Highlights
Donna Corinthos urges Carly Spencer not to be late for story time at General Hospital, leading to a heartwarming Christmas event. Meanwhile, Kristina approaches Molly and TJ with a unique proposal - to serve as both egg donor and surrogate. Despite past concerns, Kristina makes a compelling pitch, hoping to sway Molly and TJ in her favor.
As Josslyn Jacks hints at Adam Wright's potential return home for New Year's, Adam's discomfort with his judgmental parents raises concerns. In another corner of Port Charles, Alexis catches Dante and Sam in a secretive huddle, hinting at ongoing concerns about threats to Sonny Corinthos and Anna Devane.
While Gregory Chase confesses a difficult truth to Brook Lynn, expressing his desire to witness his son's wedding, Jordan Ashford confronts Cyrus Renault at GH. Jordan delivers a fierce warning, vowing to come after Cyrus if he crosses any lines.
Wiley Quartermaine worries about Sonny missing the Christmas party, hinting at a surprise awaiting Carly. With Cyrus aware of Nina's secret and Michael's cover-up, shocking news may be on the horizon.
Esme Prince extends a sweet gesture to Spencer Cassadine, but her underlying motives and a hoodie-clad appearance in the preview video suggest a sneaky mission. Esme's memory flash may lead to a breakthrough, raising questions about her intentions at Wyndemere or elsewhere.
As General Hospital unfolds its Friday episode, viewers can anticipate a mix of heartwarming moments, intense confrontations, and Esme's sneaky moves that set the stage for more drama. The episode promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats with evolving storylines and unexpected twists.
