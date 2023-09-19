General Hospital Spoilers: Will Marshall's defiance spark trouble?

On the upcoming episode of General Hospital (GH) scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, Port Charles is in for a day filled with drama. Let's dive into the details of what's to come.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Port Charles is about to witness a showdown as Marshall Ashford, a man of unwavering determination, takes a bold stance. It seems he's gearing up for yet another clash with Selina Wu, the formidable mob queen bee who has her sights set on the Savoy. While Curtis Ashford grapples with personal challenges, his father firmly believes that the Savoy holds the key to providing Curtis with a renewed sense of purpose. The question is, how far will Marshall go to ensure Wu understands she's unwelcome at the establishment?

Meanwhile, Portia Robinson, Curtis's wife, makes an unexpected appearance. She appears to be feeling like an outsider, a sentiment possibly linked to Curtis's ongoing struggles. Is Portia beginning to notice that she's excluded from his inner circle, leaving her in the dark about his innermost thoughts and feelings?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer manage to put Trina's insecurities about Esme at ease?

In another corner of Port Charles, General Hospital offers up some intriguing Neddie (Ned Quartermaine and Eddie Maine) developments. The enigmatic "Eddie Maine" is poised to secure a gig, and Olivia Quartermaine has grown increasingly close to her husband Ned Quartermaine's musical alter ego. How will Olivia react when she learns that "Eddie" will be taking the stage to perform for his devoted fans?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What will Gladys do now that Cody has broken Sasha out of Ferncliff?

Stepping into the realm of organized crime, GH reveals that Sonny Corinthos will deliver a stern warning to Dex Heller. What could be the cause for concern? Is it related to the mounting federal pressure on Mason Gatlin's boss or perhaps worries about Josslyn Jacks' safety due to her association with Dex?

Lastly, GH leaves fans with an enigmatic teaser. Someone unexpected is set to visit Anna Devane. This mysterious visitor will have a profound impact, unsettling the former super spy. Anna's ongoing investigation into Valentin Cassadine's ties to Pikeman will hit roadblock after roadblock. Could these challenges signify the beginning of the end for the beloved super couple, Vanna? Only time will reveal the answers as the drama unfolds in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Maxie confront Brook Lynn about her betrayal against Deception?